Bristol County Savings Bank holds second annual volunteer day

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank held its second annual BCSB CARES: Employee Volunteer Day on June 28. More than 280 employees spent the afternoon volunteering at 15 sites across the bank’s service area in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“As we are a mutual bank, giving back to the community is what we’re all about and today it happens to be in the form of volunteer day and help from hundreds of our employees,” said CEO and President Patrick Murray. “Our focus is on ‘people helping people’ much like it was when the bank was founded back in 1846. Now, here we are 177 years later still doing our part at these different sites to strengthen the communities where we all live and work.”

The organizations served by this year’s Employee Volunteer Day included the Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County; Books Are Wings in Pawtucket; YWCA of Central Falls; Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South and Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts in Taunton; and the Rehoboth Antiquarian Society/Carpenter Museum.

“Bristol County Savings Bank has been an anchor to our success from the beginning,” said Lara Stone, co-executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fall River. “They have done everything from fund our prevention efforts to help us raise money to buy our building and now they’re here today to help us create a therapeutic outdoor space for kids. At every level the bank is our partner.”

