Bristol has first 2020 sale over $1M

BRISTOL – The city has posted its first million-dollar sale of the new year.
The property, at 11 Shore Road, is located in the Bristol Highlands neighborhood. It sold for $1.7 million, according to a news release.
The four-bedroom house is bordered by stone walls and perennial gardens and has a waterfront setting overlooking Narragansett Bay. Amenities include a 168-foot dock.
The home was listed by Residential Properties Ltd.
The sellers were identified in land records as Joseph D. and Cathleen A. Whelan. The new owner is Adam J. Saltzman, according to online deed records.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
