Brown, Bryant, PC among LinkedIn’s top colleges in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Three local colleges and universities have been named to LinkedIn’s inaugural list ranking the top 50 higher-education institutions
across the U.S.
The professional industry social media platform announced Tuesday that it launched its new top colleges rankings to identify schools across the country that best set graduates up for long-term success. LinkedIn said its ranking is built on its data looking at career outcomes of alumni, such as job placement rates and advancement into senior-level positions, or how many alumni held an internship during their degree or started their own company after graduation.
Brown University is the highest-ranking local school, coming in at No. 14. LinkedIn notes technology and internet, financial services, and business consulting and services are among the top industries that Brown graduates enter into after attending the Ivy League institution.
Bryant University in Smithfield is ranked No. 38. LinkedIn said Bryant stands out as being a top-five school for internships and recruiter demand. Among the top industries Bryant graduates enter after school include accounting, financial services and insurance, LinkedIn said.
Providence College comes in at No. 49. LinkedIn said financial services, accounting, and technology and internet are among the leading industries PC graduates enter after attending the Dominican Friars college.
Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., is ranked the top school in LinkedIn’s list, followed by Duke University in Durham, N.C., and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., is the highest-ranked, New England-based school in LinkedIn’s list at No. 4.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.