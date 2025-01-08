Brown declared top educational institution in Providence for tech enthusiasts

PROVIDENCE – With a 6-1 student-to-faculty ratio and a strong focus on artificial intelligence, Brown University ranks highest among college choices for technology enthusiasts in Providence, according to a recent analysis by Nucamp.co.

Nucamp.co is the website for Nucamp Coding Bootcamp, which offers people a variety of programs to learn to code or upskill in the technology industry.

With Brown “leading breakthrough research,” along with a network of more than 8,000 companies in the ocean technology supply chain, Providence provides “opportunities for students everywhere,” according to the analysis.

Nucamp.co ranked the top 10 educational institutions in the Providence metropolitan area for tech enthusiasts.

Coming in at No. 2 was Providence College, which has a 96% job placement rate within six months of graduation and invested $12 million in tech resources, followed by the Rhode Island School of Design, which merges art and technology in its curriculum, “giving students hands-on experience with programming languages and software systems while maintaining strong artistic foundations.”

Johnson & Wales University, which ranked No. 4, creates “a unique blend of business acumen and technical skills” by combining technology coursework with real-world business applications, offering everything from network protocols and systems analysis to advanced cybersecurity.

Ranking No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, were the University of Rhode Island and Bryant University, which both “emphasize industry-ready skills with strong job placement rates.” URI’s Master of Science in data science program equips students with crucial tech skills such as machine learning, AI and data visualization, while Bryant’s curriculum “blends technical skills with business fundamentals, offering students practical experience through case studies and team projects.”

Both JWU and the New England Institute of Technology, which ranked No. 7, focus on practical tech training, according to the analysis, offering “unique opportunities through cutting-edge facilities and innovative programs.”

The Community College of Rhode at No. 8 is one of the most affordable options in Providence as it provides tech education at a cost of less than $5,000 annually.

At Salve Regina University, which ranked No. 9, the school combines liberal arts perspectives with practical tech skills, allowing students to “work on cross-disciplinary projects that connect technology with environmental sustainability and community development.”

Wrapping up the top 10 is Roger Williams University, which boasts “a fresh lineup of innovative courses that combine real-world skills with forward-thinking approaches,” such as its new partnership with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, creating 4+1 master’s programs in electrical, computer and civil engineering that lets students earn both their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in just five years.

After more than $60 million in investments and projections showing $5.9 billion in sales and 15,700 new jobs, Nucamp.co said the recently designated Ocean Tech Hub “is transforming the region into a powerhouse for ocean technology innovation.”

Nucamp.co created its ranking system using real data and student feedback, with a central focus on technology programs, teaching quality and emerging fields in AI and cybersecurity.

Schools with modern labs and updated equipment produced 899 tech graduates in Rhode Island in 2023, up 27% from 2019, according to the analysis.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.