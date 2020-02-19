Brown graduate school dean to lead Council for Graduate Schools board

PROVIDENCE – Andrew G. Campbell, dean of Brown University’s Graduate School, has been selected as the future chair of the Council of Graduate Schools board of directors, the university announced last month.

Campbell, who was selected as chair during the Council of Graduate Schools’ annual meeting in December, will serve as the board’s chair-elect this year before stepping into the role in 2021, Brown said. The council, Brown said, represents about 500 colleges and universities across North America “engaged in graduate education and research with a focus on advocacy in the policy arena … and the development and dissemination of best practices.”

In a statement, Campbell said the opportunity to connect Brown University’s Graduate School with the council at the board level is “tremendously exciting.”

“This appointment brings the opportunity to learn from a large number of diverse institutions as we continue to improve graduate education not only on our campus but on a national level as well,” Campbell said.

- Advertisement -

Campbell will succeed Sally Pratt, University of Southern California’s vice provost for graduate programs, as chair.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.