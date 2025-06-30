Brown Health doctor becomes first in R.I. to perform procedure for patients at risk of losing limbs

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Katherine MacCallum, a vascular surgeon with Brown Surgical Associates and Brown University Health, recently became the first physician in the state to perform a new treatment for patients who are facing imminent risk of a major amputation.

MacCallum performed the LimFlow TADV – transcatheter arterialization of the deep veins – a procedure for patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia, or CLTI, which is a severe form of peripheral artery disease. CLTI manifests as non-healing wounds, creating severe pain that’s hard to control and eventually leads to limb loss.

The LimFlow TADV system is the first and only device approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer a minimally invasive solution by rerouting oxygenated blood into the deep venous system. This helps restore circulation to areas where arteries have failed.

“This technology allows us to offer new hope to patients who previously had no other treatment options besides major amputation,” MacCallum said. “By restoring blood flow to the foot, we’re not only saving legs; we’re enabling these patients to retain their independence, lessen the need for prolonged hospital and rehabilitation stays, and ultimately saving lives.”

Clinical trial data showed better outcomes for patients with CTLI, including 69% of patients were pain-free after two years; 92% saw healed or healing wounds at one year; and 73% were able to salvage limbs after one year.

