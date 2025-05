Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Brown Health Medical Group Primary Care has cut an at-home monitoring program for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, heart failure and hypertension as health insurance premiums have failed to keep up with rising costs.

The program, which ended May 5, had about 700 patients enrolled who were given medical equipment like scales, pressure cuffs and oxygen monitoring devices to take home. Information from these devices were monitored by nurses and health coaches through the platform PRiSM.

The program saved money through avoiding health care expenses, but the savings weren’t enough to offset losses from lagging insurance premiums as the health system has faced rising health care costs, said Kelly Brennan, spokesperson for Brown Health.

Shared savings revenues earned from value-based contracts paid for the program. At one point, the health system had nine contracts with six commercial insurers, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. But the insurance payments don’t cover the costs of team-based care.

“The discontinuation of these programs is another example of the increasing pressure on Rhode Island’s health care system, and the impact it has on patients,” Brennan said.

About 20 employees including coordinated care managers, care navigators and other support staff members were laid off as a result of the program getting cut. The affected employees have been offered severance packages if they're eligible and encouraged to apply to open positions within the health system.

Patients can keep the monitoring devices and have been notified of the program ending through their patient portal and mail.