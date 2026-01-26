Brown Health participating in regional trial targeting lower back pain

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Hospital and Newport Hospital are recruiting volunteers for a clinical trial targeting chronic lower back pain caused by degenerative disc disease.

The two hospitals, both owned and operated by Brown University Health, are the only New England institutions participating in the phase 3 study.

Researchers are attempting to determine whether an experimental stem cell therapy called exlemestrocel-L can reduce or eliminate lower back pain.

Participants receive a single injection of exlemestrocel-L. The stem cells are sourced from healthy adult donors and combined with hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in the body.

“Chronic low back pain can be debilitating and severely limit patients’ quality of life,” said Dr. Alexios G. Carayannopoulos, who is leading the regional trial efforts. “We are dedicated to finding an evidence-based solution for this condition and encourage patients from across New England to consider participating in this important clinical trial.”

Trial participants must be aged 18 and older and have a degenerative disc disease diagnosis. They must also have experienced chronic lower back pain for at least six months with no relief from traditional treatments such as pain medications or physical therapy.

Participation is free, with compensation and travel reimbursement available. Those interested can learn more at 1nhealth-studies.com/lower-back-pain-study.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.