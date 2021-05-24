Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health partners with software company for research project

PROVIDENCE – The Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health has announced a research partnership with Boston-based Etiometry Inc., a software company specializing in data analysis for intensive care units.

The two organizations plan to work together to collect data on critically ill adult patients in eight units at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Etiometry uses algorithms to “provide risk estimations of deterioration for each patient,” according to a statement from Lifespan Corp.

“The new research partnership will allow Etiometry to build upon the hundreds of millions of hours of data collected with our platform,” said Shane Cooke, the company’s CEO and president. “Collaborating with the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health will enable new and exciting clinical research pathways, as well as validation of risk algorithms currently utilized in the pediatric critical care population. This partnership is vital to the growth of our platform and enables us to impact more patients across the continuum of care.”

- Advertisement -

The Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, founded in 2020, aims to “collaboratively design, test and deploy digital solutions to society’s most pressing problems,” Lifespan said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.