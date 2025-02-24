Brown Medicine’s Caliendo PBN’s Health Care Heroes career achiever

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Angela Caliendo, executive vice chairperson of medicine in Brown Medicine’s division of infectious diseases, has been chosen as the Career Achiever in Providence Business News’ 2025 Health Care Summit & Health Care Heroes Awards program.

Caliendo oversees several health care professionals who specialize in infectious disease at the Providence-based provider. According to Brown Medicine, Caliendo’s research had focused on developing molecular diagnostic tests for detecting and quantifying infectious diseases, as well as assessing their clinical utility, molecular testing in transplantation and standardization of viral load testing.

Caliendo is one of 18 honorees selected for this year’s program across 17 different main categories. In the program’s third year, the honorees were chosen from a pool of applicants and are recognized for their work and making a difference in the health care sector in both Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Honorees will be recognized during PBN’s annual Health Care Summit on April 2 at 9 a.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown. Honoree profiles will be published in a special section part of PBN’s April 11-24 print and digital editions.

The other honorees, and their categories, are:

ADVANCEMENT IN HEALTH CARE PREVENTION

Dr. Eugenio Fernandez, Asthenis founder

COMMUNITY OUTREACH (INDIVIDUAL)

Gregory Mercurio, American Shared Hospital Services/Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island senior vice president of radiation oncology

COMMUNITY OUTREACH (ORGANIZATION)

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Johnston

FIRST RESPONDER (INDIVIDUAL)

Kim LaFountain, Brown University Health behavioral education development specialist and mental health counselor

FIRST RESPONDER (ORGANIZATION)

Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Services

HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATOR

Jillian Roy, The Providence Center president

HEALTH CARE EDUCATOR

Lisa Wasson, HopeHealth community nurse educator

HEALTH CARE INNOVATOR

Katelyn Holt, KT Innovations LLC/KT Cath owner, CEO and nurse

MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDER/ADVOCATE (INDIVIDUAL)

Katie Hansen, Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. program manager, substance adult general outpatient services

MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDER/ADVOCATE (ORGANIZATION)

Tides Family Services, Tides Children’s Mobile Response and Stablization Services

NURSE PRACTITIONER

Julie L’Europa, PACE Organization of Rhode Island nurse practitioner

NURSE

Justin Millan, HopeHealth registered nurse

PHARMACIST

Mark Rogers, Westerly Hospital pharmacist

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, Rhode Island Hospital physical therapist

PHYSICIAN

Dr. Katheen Gordon , Atwood Medical Associates doctor of osteopathic medicine and internist

, Atwood Medical Associates doctor of osteopathic medicine and internist Dr. Preston Douglas, Newport Hospital neurologist and neurophysiologist

VOLUNTEER

Mary McCabe, Rhode Island Free Clinic volunteer dental director

A buffet breakfast will be served at the summit, which will feature a panel of health experts and business leaders discussing the latest trends within the health care sector. Discussion topics include the business case for employee health and wellness, workforce shortages and the future of health care talent, the role of technology in improving employee health care, and public-private partnerships for a healthier workforce.

Panelists to date are:

Linda Hurley, CODAC Behavioral Healthcare CEO

Dr. Michael Wagner, Care New England Health System CEO and president

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

Care New England Health System and CODAC Behavioral Healthcare are the presenting sponsors for the PBN 2025 Health Care Summit & Health Care Heroes Awards program. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Point32Health Co. are partner sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.