Brown Medicine’s Kashmanian named Career Achiever in PBN’s 2023 C-Suite Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Ann M. Kashmanian, CEO of Brown Medicine, has been named the 2023 Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program.

Kashmanian, who has lead the Providence-based health nonprofit for five years, has helped Brown Medicine expand services available to patients, such as expanding the gastroenterology division by opening an outpatient endoscopy suite in East Providence. Kashmanian – a past PBN Business Women Awards winner – also helped the organization navigate several challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geralyn Hashway, director of accounts and operations for Warwick-based marketing agency McGuinness Media & Marketing, has been named the 2023 Rising Star. She helped the firm develop a new client account onboarding process and procedure that allows for efficiency on both the client and agency side, as well as handles all the firm’s employee needs.

Kashmanian and Hashway are among 13 top C-level executives from the public, private and nonprofit sectors being honored by the publication for their efforts as innovators, community leaders and role models. The honorees will be recognized at an awards event on April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Omni Providence Hotel.

A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in the April 28-May 11 edition of PBN.

The honorees were chosen in nine categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Small Private Company, Midsize Private Company, Large Private Company, Public Company, Education, Government Agencies and Nonprofit/Social Services Agencies – with some categories based on local employee count.

The other 2023 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:

PUBLIC COMPANY

Deborah A. Thomas, Hasbro Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer

SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY

Christopher D. LaVine , Marstone Inc. co-founder, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer

, Marstone Inc. co-founder, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer Brian Morley , ResusciTech Inc. chief marketing officer

, ResusciTech Inc. chief marketing officer Michael Friedman, Paolino Properties LP director of sales and leasing

MIDSIZE PRIVATE COMPANY

Bruce Berard , Stanley Tree Service Inc. vice president and chief operating officer

, Stanley Tree Service Inc. vice president and chief operating officer Roxanne Nelson, Falvey Insurance Group chief people officer

LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY

Jon Giampietro, Taco Inc./Taco Comfort Solutions senior vice president of operations

EDUCATION

E. Paul Larrat, University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy dean

GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

Jason Gomez , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport chief technology officer

, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport chief technology officer Anika Kimble-Huntley, R.I. Commerce Corp. chief marketing officer

NONPROFIT/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCY

Meghan Grady, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island executive director

