Brown plans belt-tightening amid $46M budget deficit

PROVIDENCE – A $46 million structural deficit in Brown University’s current budget that’s expected to worsen in future years is leading to multiyear spending and hiring restrictions. In a letter posted on the university’s website earlier this month, Provost Francis J. Doyle III said there are no plans for across-the-board layoffs. But Doyle and Sarah Latham, the school’s executive vice president for finance and administration, said faculty hires will be restricted after rapid growth over the past decade. They added that Ph.D. budget growth projections will be curbed from 6% to 4%. Growth in operating expenses, excluding salary, will also be reduced, to 3% from a projected 7.3%. The Ivy League school will also be looking to boost revenue in its master’s programs to offset lack of growth in undergraduate tuition. That will include doubling the number of residential master’s students and boost the number of online learners. The school’s goal is to get to a balanced budget “over the next five or six years. “Shrinking the deficit over time, rather than addressing it all at once, will make it possible for the university to continue to support academic priorities, maintain competitive compensation for faculty and staff and provide a world-class education,” Doyle and Latham said in the Dec. 17 letter. They blamed the deficit primarily on lack of tuition growth, increased financial aid, increases in salary and benefits, and “unexpected high inflation.”