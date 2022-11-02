Brown provides early start to STEAM education for Providence students

PROVIDENCE – Students as young as kindergarteners will have an opportunity to embark on a science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, education through a newly established learning space at Vartan Gregorian Elementary School.

The “STEAM Room,” funded by Brown University, will provide students in kindergarten through fifth grade the chance to work on projects such as building robots, designing Rube Goldberg machines and other opportunities spanning the arts and sciences in what was formerly an empty third grade classroom.

This broad range of subjects will help to further engage all students in learning, school Principal Matthew Russo said in a statement.

“We’re really involving the whole Vartan Gregorian Elementary community to expand on fun learning opportunities for our kids,” Russo said. “Giving them a wide range of activities means every student can have something to look forward to, regardless of their individual interests.”

Teachers can reserve the room for multiple days throughout the year.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.