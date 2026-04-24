Brown researchers testing HIV drug for anti-aging traits

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TESTING BOUNDARIES: Brown University biology professor John Sedivy, director of Brown’s Center on the Biology of Aging, will help lead a research team running a clinical trial to see if the drug censavudine can slow the human aging process.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
TESTING BOUNDARIES: Brown University biology professor John Sedivy, director of Brown’s Center on the Biology of Aging, will help lead a research team running a clinical trial to see if the drug censavudine can slow the human aging process.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

More than 90% of adults over 65 have at least one chronic condition and about 80% have two or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rather than simply treating ailments individually, researchers are exploring new pathways with pharmaceuticals originally designed for different purposes, targeting the cellular, metabolic and molecular drivers of

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