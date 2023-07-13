Brown, RISD named among College Raptor’s annual Best Colleges

PROVIDENCE – A pair of local colleges were ranked among the best higher education institutions in the country, according to College Raptor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

College Raptor, a college search site, released on Thursday its ninth annual “Best Colleges” rankings, where both Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design were highlighted as being some of the nation’s top institutions. Citizens said College Raptor analyzed the colleges’ selectivity, financial health, academic rigor and student success.

Brown was ranked in five of College Raptor’s lists, including 11th in the site’s “Top 50 Best Colleges in the United States” list. Fellow Ivy League institution Harvard University was named the top college in the U.S., according to College Raptor.

Brown was also ranked No. 11 in both the “Top 25 Best Private Colleges in the US” and “Top 25 Best Research Colleges in the US” lists; No. 9 in the “Top 25 Best Large Colleges in the US” list; and No. 4 in the “Top 25 Best New England Colleges” list.

RISD also appeared in the Top 25 Best New England Colleges list at No. 24, just ahead of Waltham, Mass.-based Bentley University.

