Brown, RISD, PC named among College Raptor’s annual Best Colleges

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island-based colleges were ranked among the top higher education institutions in the U.S. by College Raptor, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc. – which operates Citizens Bank N.A.
The 10th annual Best Colleges rankings released Wednesday by College Raptor, a college search site, names Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College as being among the top colleges in the country. College Raptor ranked colleges based on size, being public or private, by region, for nursing, for artificial intelligence and top colleges offering NCAA Division II and Division III athletics.
The rankings were based on College Raptor analyzing each school’s selectivity, financial health, academic rigor and student success.
Brown, for the second year in a row, was ranked in five of College Raptor’s lists, including No. 13 in the site’s “Top 50 Best Colleges in the U.S.” Brown was ranked No. 11 in last year's list. Princeton University, a fellow Ivy League institution, was named top college in the U.S. by College Raptor.
Brown was also ranked No. 13 in the Best Private Colleges in the U.S. and Top 25 Best Research Colleges lists. The university was also ranked No. 5 in the Top 25 Best Colleges in New England list and No. 10 in the Top 25 Best Large Colleges list.
PC was ranked by College Raptor as No. 22 in the Top 24 Best Mid-Size Colleges in the U.S. list. RISD once again ranked No. 24 in the Top 25 Best Colleges in New England list.
