Brown sets example for PPSD support

Brown University on July 29 strongly answered the call for support of Providence’s underperforming public schools, with a $10 million endowment. Who’s next?

Brown’s initiative is expected to provide $400,000-$500,000 annually to improve teaching at all levels and support a turnaround plan for the school district, which is under state control.

Brown said the fund will also help pay for updating Hope High School’s library and media center.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green last year called for community financial support for the city’s struggling schools, including for specific school projects. The Rhode Island Foundation responded in January by creating a fund that individuals, nonprofits and businesses can contribute to. The nonprofit Rhode Island Commodores contributed $20,000 to help launch the fund.

Brown’s commitment sets the example for what public and private entities can do on their own to help improve the Providence Public School District.

Let’s hope a long line forms to match the university’s ­support.