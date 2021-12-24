Brown Surgical Associates adds colorectal surgeon

PROVIDENCE – A new surgeon has joined Brown Surgical Associates’ division of colorectal surgery.

Dr. Katherine A. Baysinger comes to the practice from Georgia, where she was on staff at Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates in Augusta.

Prior to that, Baysinger completed a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at the University of Texas in Houston.

“As soon as I met the partners at Brown Surgical Associates, I knew it was going to be a great fit,” she said. “They’re all terrific people who work really well together. I am confident I am going to have a really good support system and be able to further the goals of providing outstanding care for the community.”

Baysinger specializes in minimally invasive and robotic surgery for rectal cancer and gastrointestinal issues such as inflammatory bowel disease. She also has a clinical interest in pelvic floor disorders in women.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.