Brown Surgical Associates surgeons first in region to perform implantation of iliac branch device

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Jeffrey Slaiby and Dr. Peter Soden recently became the first surgeons to implement the Zenith Iliac Branch Device, also known as ZBIS.

The procedure took place at Rhode Island Hospital and marks a new way to treat patients with aortoiliac and iliac aneurysms.

The device, which earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May, is built on Cook Medical’s Zenith platform. It is designed to offer a safer and minimally invasive option for patients with aortoiliac and iliac aneurysms. The ZBIS graft not only repairs aneurysms but also preserves blood flow to the internal iliac artery, which helps reduce potential risks like pain and sexual dysfunction.

“This device expands treatment options for patients who previously might not have been candidates for minimally invasive repair,” Slaiby said. “It’s exciting to bring this technology to Rhode Island and be the first in New England to perform this life-changing surgery.”

Clinical trial data shows durable aneurysm repair, and that 97% of patients were free from buttock claudication at five years.

“The ability to treat aneurysms while preserving blood flow is a significant advancement. We’re proud to offer our patients the latest in innovative vascular care right here at Rhode Island Hospital,” Soden said.

