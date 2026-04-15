Brown University eyes razing 4 historic houses for new academic building

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BROWN UNIVERSITY is facing backlash from city and historic preservation advocates as it plans to demolition four historic houses to make way for a new economics building. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Neighbors and historic preservation advocates have raised concerns over Brown University’s plans to demolish four Brook Street homes to clear space for a new economics building. Area residents have come together with concerns about sustainability, neighborhood character, economic impact, and Brown’s “institutional creep” into surrounding neighborhoods, city and preservation leaders say. However, Brown

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