Brown University Health adds Diebo as co-director of Spine Center

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Bassel George Diebo, a spine and scoliosis surgeon, will join co-director Dr. Adetokunbo Oyelese in leading Brown University Health’s Spine Center, which is located at The Miriam Hospital, Brown Health recently announced.

Diebo’s clinical work focuses on spinal alignment, posture and surgical treatment of complex spine conditions. He is also an active researcher and author of peer-reviewed articles.

“I’m honored to join Dr. Oyelese in leading this exceptional spine-specialized team, from our dedicated anesthesiologists and operating room staff to our inpatient teams, nurse navigator, and program leadership,” Diebo said in a statement.

“Patients already travel from across New England for care here,” he continued, “and my goal is to build on that foundation with evidence-based protocols, precision surgical planning, and world-class innovation that positions The Miriam Hospital to compete at the highest level nationwide.”

Maria Ducharme, a nurse, president of The Miriam Hospital and chief quality executive of Brown University Health, described Diebo as “a nationally recognized expert in spine and scoliosis care whose clinical excellence and academic leadership have been instrumental to the success of The Miriam Hospital’s Spine Center.

“His contributions were key in earning an Advanced Certification in Spine Surgery from The Joint Commission,” Ducharme added, and “we are thrilled to have him serve as co-director of the program as we continue to set the standard for spine care excellence in the region.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.