Brown University Health appoints Angie Wright as chief nursing executive

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health recently announced that Angie Wright will serve as chief nursing executive.

The role is newly created as part of the health system’s restructuring plans. As chief nursing executive, Wright will serve as a strategic leader for nursing services throughout the health system and as chief nursing officer for Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Wright will also play an important role in collaborating with senior leaders and staff.

“We see this position as a champion for the voice of nursing, developing talent and ensuring successful recruitment, retention and succession within our nursing leadership,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “I know this new position will be a wonderful resource for nursing across the system. I’m excited to have Angie’s focus, expertise and leadership skills on board.”

Wright comes from Banner University Medicine in Arizona, where she was chief nursing officer for four years at a medical center. She oversaw two academic medical centers, a cancer center and more than 30 ambulatory sites. Wright was also recognized by Becker’s as a “Hospital and Health System CNO to Know for 2023.”

“As I embark on this journey with Brown University Health, I look forward to working closely with our dedicated nursing team to advance our mission of delivering exceptional patient care,” Wright said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.