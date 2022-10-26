Brown University names new residence hall after generous donors

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Oct. 19 that it will name a new residence hall after William and Ami Kuan Danoff, both of whom made a gift to the Ivy League institution that supports the residence hall’s construction.

The William and Amy Danoff Residence Hall, a five-story, 61,000-square-foot residence hall, has been under construction at 259 Brook St. since 2021. The hall is a “sister” structure of another residence hall being built at 205 Brook St., Brown said.

The residence halls, which are both expected to be in operation next fall, are aimed at strengthening on-campus living while alleviating the impacts that the demand for off-campus rental units have on local city neighborhoods, the university said.

“These new residence halls will create opportunities for Brown students to engage with their peers, who will challenge and expand their understanding of themselves and others,” Brown Vice President for Campus Life Eric Estes said in a statement. “This important investment marks a critical step forward in Brown’s residential portfolio, aligns form and function to create a transformative environment, and creates a residential experience that supports upper-division students’ desire for greater independence within a community that simultaneously promotes interaction and engagement.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.