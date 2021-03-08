Bryant names McComb dean of College of Arts and Sciences

PROVIDENCE – Bryant University has appointed Veronica McComb as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

McComb is currently dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Lenoir-Rhyne University, which has campuses in North Carolina and South Carolina. She will begin her role with Bryant effective July 1.

“We are very excited to welcome Veronica McComb to Bryant’s academic leadership team,” said Bryant provost Glenn Sulmasy. “She is widely recognized for her collaborative leadership, forward thinking, and passion for academic excellence. [She] also brings with her deep experience in innovative program development and strategic planning.”

McComb will succeed Wendy Samter in the role of dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“The issues affecting higher education make it clear that who is teaching and who is learning is changing in the 21st century,” McComb said. “Whether it is accelerating the transition from traditional disciplines to interdisciplinary thinking or enhancing the curriculum to integrate the genders, races, classes, ethnicities, faiths and abilities of experts and learners, change is essential for today’s academic institutions. This is a critical time for us to cultivate 21st-century leaders, and Bryant University is poised to lead in this arena.”

The appointment of McComb follows a national search, the university said.

“Veronica McComb will be play a crucial role in further advancing our curriculum’s distinction and relevance that gives students strong preparation for career success and community contributions,” said Bryant President Ross Gittell.