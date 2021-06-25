Bryant receives $650K from National Science Foundation to support STEM Scholars program

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Scholars program is getting a six-figure boost, courtesy of the National Science Foundation.

The university announced Friday that the foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program awarded Bryant a $650,000 grant to help fund its STEM Scholars initiative. STEM Scholars, Bryant said, offers scholarships and programming to remove barriers in order for students with financial need – particularly women, minorities and low-income students – to succeed in STEM education.

Bryant said roughly 75% of the grant will be used for scholarships.

Another aspect of the STEM Scholars program will be ongoing faculty research on how effective planned evidence-based curricular and co-curricular activities on student success is, Bryant said.

Rick Gorvett, professor and chair of Bryant’s mathematics department, said in a statement that the grant represents a chance for the university to solidify and enhance its position as being “a leader in STEM recruitment and education.”

“Our distinctive real-world education prepares future leaders to succeed in an increasingly data, science and technology-driven economy and 40% of Bryant students pursue a STEM major, minor or concentration,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement. “We are grateful that this NSF grant will allow us to expand student opportunities in growing STEM and related fields.”

