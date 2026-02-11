Bryant signs partnership agreement with University of Cape Town

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University and the University of Cape Town have signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a series of academic collaborations intended to expand global learning and research opportunities.

The agreement establishes semester-long student exchanges for undergraduate and graduate students, short‑term experiential academic programs, exchange of faculty and research scholars, and shared academic materials and publications. The institutions also plan to pursue joint research projects and host conferences, seminars and lectures.

“It’s important to have engagements that are cooperative, that cross continents and cultures, and that bring individuals and institutions together,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said during the signing ceremony. “It reflects our view here, at Bryant University, that education can be advanced through global partnerships, collaborative learning and shared experiences.”

University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mosa Moshabela said the universities found strong alignment during a Bryant delegation visit to Cape Town last summer.

- Advertisement -

“We were very much struck by the depth of common ground and a shared commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation, experiential and applied learning, and leadership development,” he said. “It was important that we ensure real impact, not just on our campuses but also in our communities and society at large.”

Business leader and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa, who helped facilitate the partnership, said the collaboration represents a strong match.

“I just know that this is a match as close to being made in heaven as possible between these two institutions,” he said.

The memorandum was signed on Feb. 5 during a virtual ceremony. Both universities said the partnership is expected to broaden international engagement and provide students with opportunities to apply their studies across cultures.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.