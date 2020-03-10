Bryant student-run investment fund hits $2M

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s student-run investment fund surpassed $2 million for the first time as of December, according to a news release.

The Archway Investment Fund, started in 2005 with a $200,000 cash investment, serves as a capstone learning opportunity for students in the university’s finance department. Students can manage the multi-asset equity and fixed-income portfolios as part of a two-course sequence that offers a real-world application to investment management and financial analysis.

The university attributed the fund’s success to its “strong commitment” to the fundamentals of business, supported by its C.V. Starr Financial Markets Center and Bloomberg financial terminals, among other resources. The release also highlighted the emphasis on socially responsible investing that supports environmental sustainability.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -