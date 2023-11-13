Bryant University men’s hoops coach Grasso resigns

SMITHFIELD – Jared Grasso’s tenure as Bryant University’s head men’s basketball coach has abruptly ended.

Grasso, who was mired in controversy before the start of the latest college basketball season – both known and unknown – announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday that he has resigned as the Bulldogs’ coach after leading the program for more than five years. Grasso cited his health, both physical and mental, and his family as to why he’s stepping down from his head coaching position at Bryant.

“The rigors of a coach’s lifestyle and [three] young children can make that extremely challenging,” Grasso posted. “I am excited for my children’s practices, recitals, and Christmas shopping. In addition to celebrating winter holidays with my family for the first time in my career. My obsession and discipline with work, competition and winning championships is in my blood. But for now, my mental health and surgically repaired back need to be tended to.”

Grasso compiled an 80-69 record during his time coaching Bryant’s men’s basketball program and was entering his sixth season with the Bulldogs. He led the program to its first-ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance in 2022, winning a Division I program-record 22 wins that season, including winning 17 of its final 21 games.

Grasso, not long after the Bulldogs’ 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance, signed a five-year contract extension with Bryant through the 2026-27 season. According to Bryant’s 2022 fiscal year 990 form – the most recent form publicly available – Grasso earned $358,448 in salary and additional compensation that year.

“I have been blessed to coach in 10 post-season tournaments in the past 13 years. The culmination being our 2022 NCAA Tournament team. Which was a special group who overcame true ‘adversity’ and learned about life along the way. I love you guys,” Grasso posted.



However, Grasso was suspended by the university at the end of September, Bryant spokesperson Karen Greco confirmed to Providence Business News on Monday, but did not immediately say why he was suspended. She also confirmed Grasso’s resignation from Bryant.

Then, on Oct. 8, Grasso turned himself into North Smithfield police on charges of an alleged hit-and-run incident he was involved with in town, according to reports from WPRI-TV CBS 12. Those charges were dropped last week.

Additionally, WPRI reported that the university was conducting an “external investigation” into the now former coach. It remains unclear why Bryant was investigating him and what the results of that investigation were. Greco also did not immediately respond to questions from PBN if Grasso resigned on his own or if Bryant asked him to step down.

Phil Martelli Jr. is now the team’s interim coach, and Bryant also did not immediately respond to a question about its search plans for a new permanent head coach for the program. Grasso also did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from PBN.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.