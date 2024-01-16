Bryant University names first woman chairperson for board of trustees

By
-
D. ELLEN WILSON has been named the new chairperson for the Bryant University's board of trustees. She is also the first woman board chair in the university's history. / COURTESY BRYANT UNIVERSITY
D. ELLEN WILSON has been named the new chairperson for the Bryant University's board of trustees. She is also the first woman board chair in the university's history. / COURTESY BRYANT UNIVERSITY

SMITHFIELD – D. Ellen Wilson has made it a point to connect with the Bryant University community since she first joined its board of trustees in 2019. Now, she will oversee the board and the university’s direction going forward. Plus, she’ll make Bryant history in the process. The university announced Tuesday that Wilson, a 1979

