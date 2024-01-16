Bryant University names first woman chairperson for board of trustees

SMITHFIELD – D. Ellen Wilson has made it a point to connect with the Bryant University community since she first joined its board of trustees in 2019. Now, she will oversee the board and the university’s direction going forward.
Plus, she’ll make Bryant history in the process.
The university announced Tuesday that Wilson, a 1979 graduate of Bryant who has worked with leaders in the financial services and health care sectors throughout her career, will become Bryant’s new board chairperson. She’ll succeed David M. Beirne – a namesake on multiple athletic facilities on the Bryant campus, including Beirne Stadium – as board chair starting in May. Beirne, who has been with the board since 2001, will remain with the board as a trustee, the university said.
Also, Wilson, Bryant says, is the first woman to chair the university’s board of trustees in its 160-year history. In a statement, Beirne said Wilson is the “right leader at the right time” for Bryant and the university’s future “has never been brighter” with Wilson’s strategic leadership on the board.
Bryant says Wilson spent 17 years with Fidelity Investments Inc., helping build the financial services firm – which has offices in Providence and in town near the Bryant campus – into a global brand. She also was pivotal in quadrupling UnitedHealth Group’s global employee count to about 400,000 with a revenue of $324 billion, the university says.
At Bryant as a board member, Wilson, the university says, regularly engages and shares business lessons with students on campus. She and other board members also helped guide Bryant through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep students on campus, Bryant says.
“One of my strengths is bringing organizations together to move toward common goals. Now is the time for that kind of guidance,” Wilson said in a statement. “David Beirne did a fantastic job and I am privileged to continue to build on his foundation.”
The university also noted that Wilson’s collaborative leadership approach will be a “tactical advantage” to bring the goals within Bryant’s Vision 2030 strategic plan to life.
“Bryant will benefit enormously from Ellen Wilson’s strong leadership and unwavering commitment to this University. I look forward to continuing Vision 2030 with Ellen as chair of our board of trustees,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement.
