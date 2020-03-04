Bryant University names Gittell president

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s longtime and outgoing president now has a successor.

The private university announced Wednesday that Ross Gittell, the chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, will be Bryant’s next president. Gittell succeeds Ronald K. Machtley, who is retiring at the end of this academic year after being at the helm at Bryant since 1996.

According to its website, Community College System of New Hampshire is a public higher-education system in the Granite State consisting of seven colleges – Great Bay Community College, Lakes Region Community College, Manchester Community College, Nashua Community College, River Valley Community College, White Mountains Community College and New Hampshire Technical Institute, also known as NHTI. Gittell served as the system’s chancellor since 2012 before being appointed to lead Bryant.

In a letter to the Bryant community Wednesday, Bryant University Presidential Search Committee Co-Chairs William J. Conaty and Patricia O’Brien said Gittell is “highly regarded” in economic and policy circles for his “economic analysis and forecasting.” Gittell’s focus, Conaty and O’Brien wrote, has been on applying economic, organizational and management theory “to regional, state and community economic development issues.”

Gittell has also served as an “expert resource” for government, nonprofit and business leaders within New Hampshire and across the U.S., Conaty and O’Brien wrote, on topics such as economic policy, workforce development job-creation strategies, community development and the business climate.

“We are thrilled to find a leader like Ross Gittell, who embodies the character and future vision for Bryant University,” Conaty said in a statement. “Dr. Gittell’s outstanding academic credentials and experience as the CEO of seven community colleges within a complex organizational setting make him a perfect fit to succeed the legendary Ron Machtley as Bryant’s next president.”

Gittell’s teaching career spans across two decades, Conaty and O’Brien wrote, and he was the James R. Carter professor within the management department at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore School of Business and Economics.

In a statement, Gittell said new models are needed throughout higher education for “enhanced student success” aligned with economic growth and opportunity, and societal needs.

“With its exceptional student learning outcomes, engagement with industry, and deep commitment to educating future leaders, Bryant University is at the forefront. I am excited to begin the next era at Bryant,” Gittell said.

Gittell’s tenure at Bryant commences in July.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.