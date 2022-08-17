Bryant University names Ng new CFO, VP of business affairs

SMITHFIELD – Donna Ng, an experienced higher education leader and financial officer, has been named Bryant University’s new vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, the university announced Aug. 10.

Ng was selected after the university conducted a national search, Bryant said, and she will start her new job Oct. 3. She also assumes the role that the late David Proulx was supposed to start Aug. 1. Proulx, who was also the Rhode Island School of Design’s former interim president, died unexpectedly July 7 at age 52.

Ng was previously at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., where she served as the college’s vice president for finance and administration and treasurer. There, she led multiple initiatives, including financing for and overseeing the construction of the Billie Tisch Center for Integrated Sciences, the development of the 2022 campus master plan, and the implementation of an enterprise-wide financial and human resource system, Bryant said.

“I am honored to join Bryant University at this exciting time, and I look forward to working with President [Ross] Gittell and the president’s cabinet in contributing to advancing Bryant’s mission and the strategic initiatives that will ensure a strong and vibrant future,” Ng said in a statement.

