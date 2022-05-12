Bryant University’s incoming 2026 class largest in school history

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s incoming 2026 graduating class will set a new university record for size this fall.

Bryant announced Thursday that it has received more than 1,000 deposits for the entering freshman class. That will make it the largest incoming class in the university’s 160-year history. The incoming class, Bryant said, includes 23% of students who are first-generation college attendees and 18% who identify as students of color.

Additionally, Bryant saw a 25% increase in applications received from 2021. The university said it received 8,695 applications from prospective students wanting to attend this coming academic year.

Byant President Ross Gittell said in a statement that incoming students and families “see that the value of a Bryant University degree is on the rise.”

“I am eager for the exciting contributions that this class will make to our student-centered community,” Gittell said.

Bryant said its student orientation programs for the incoming class will run from June 13-28. The 2022-23 academic year will commence Sept. 6.

