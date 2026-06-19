Build a business that lasts

By
-
Dawn Apajee founded  Providence-based staffing firm  City Personnel Inc. in 2006. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Dawn Apajee founded  Providence-based staffing firm  City Personnel Inc. in 2006. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Dawn Apajee | City Personnel Inc. founder and president Over the past 20 years, City Personnel has partnered with organizations across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, making thousands of job placements and building longstanding relationships along the way. That growth has come from prioritizing people and maintaining a consistent, thoughtful approach. Reflecting on that journey,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR