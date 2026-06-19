Build a business that lasts

Over the past 20 years, City Personnel has partnered with organizations across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, making thousands of job placements and building longstanding relationships along the way. That growth has come from prioritizing people and maintaining a consistent, thoughtful approach. Reflecting on that journey, a few core principles stand out as the foundation of our growth. •In a close-knit business community such as the one in Rhode Island, trust and reputation matter. Our work goes beyond filling roles; it’s about understanding people and building connections that last. Taking the time to nurture those relationships has been foundational to our success. •The staffing industry has evolved significantly with technology, artificial intelligence and changing workforce expectations. Staying informed and being open to change has allowed us to remain relevant. •A business is only as strong as its people. Creating an environment where employees feel supported and valued has been essential – not only for retention, but for the quality of service we provide. •Building something that lasts takes time. There have been challenges, but staying focused on people, relationships and adaptability has helped us continue moving forward. As a woman- and minority-owned business, establishing credibility through consistency, integrity and follow-through has been central to building lasting partnerships and growth.