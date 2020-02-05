Burke Fund names Amanda Parker new executive director

PROVIDENCE – The John P. Burke Memorial Fund, which provides golf scholarships to local students, named Amanda Parker its new executive director, the organization announced Jan. 31.

According to a media release, Parker, a former Burke scholar herself, began the position Jan. 1. She also serves as the development and events coordinator for the San Miguel School in Providence. She has previously served in the following roles: assistant women’s golf coach at Johnson & Wales University, national sales manager at the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, coordinator of club relations and events for the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, and admissions counselor at St. Mary Academy – Bay View in East Providence.

Parker succeeds the late Maury Davitt, the fund’s first executive director who died in June, the statement reads, and she will lead and implement “a strategic fundraising plan” to further the fund’s goal of offering assistance to Rhode Island students who are pursuing higher education.

“I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the Burke Fund to the next level, making a positive difference in our scholars’ and their families’ lives for many years to come,” Parker said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.