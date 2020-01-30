CRANSTON – Burlington Stores will expand and relocate its Cranston store this spring, under a redesign that will provide an updated interior.

This is a relocation of the Garden City Center store at 156 Hillside Road, the company announced.

The new store will be at 296 Garfield Ave. and will include 45,000 square feet of retail space. The apparel will include family footwear, clothing for men, women and children, and furniture, baby home decor and accessories.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -