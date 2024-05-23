Burrillville colonial next to Wilson Reservoir sells for $1.18M

BURRILLVILLE – A 5,300-square-foot colonial next to a lake in town recently sold for $1.18 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the buyer.

The 455 East Wallum Lake Road home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The sale marked the highest home sale in Burrillville for 2024 as of mid-May, according to Compass Providence, citing data kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home, which stands on a 3.77-acre wooded lot, was constructed in 1999, according to Compass Providence. The property includes deeded lake access and an established fruit orchard, the real estate firm said.

The colonial features granite cobble work, copper accents, a lifetime slate roof and solid mahogany doors, the real estate firm said, and it includes a cherry floating spiral staircase spanning three levels.

The home also comes with an 800-square-foot garage, a 400-square-foot porch and a 440-square-foot wooden deck, according to property records.

The home comes with high vaulted and coffered ceilings, Compass Providence said.

The home also includes a kitchen with an induction range, a commercial-grade refrigerator and a large granite island, the real estate firm said. The living room on the first floor features an oversized fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Burrillville assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $819,400, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

David Sepulveda, of Realty One Group Executives, represented the seller in the deal. Kira Greene, of Compass Providence, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Eugene Waterman and Elaine Waterman, of Burrillville, to David Provaznik and Allison Provaznik.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.