BURRILLVILLE – The town has been awarded $1.5 million in Rhode Island Ready funding to create an industrial district, the Quonset Development Corp. board of directors announced Tuesday. The funding will support the installation of utility infrastructure that will extend the town’s water and sewer infrastructure for the district on Bronco Highway. “Burrillville appreciates the

“Burrillville appreciates the partnership with the Quonset Development Board and funding from the RI Ready program,” said Town Manager Michael Wood. “Northern R.I. has tremendous growth potential; these infrastructure improvements will open up much needed opportunities and job creation in our region.”

The development of the industrial district is expected to create approximately 95 new jobs that could generate $5.4 million in household income for families. The state will receive an estimated $190,000 in income tax and $105,000 in sales tax from the site development, while

Burrillville would get an estimated $222,000 in annual tax revenue.

“We are excited to bring these investment dollars to Burrillville to help get the Bronco Highway industrial district shovel ready,” said QDC Chief Operating Officer Chelsea Siefert, who manages the RI Ready program. “This project is an excellent example of what Rhode Island Ready makes possible in Rhode Island. When we work together with private business owners and municipalities, we create new jobs, tax revenue and activated sites for economic development across the state.”

Quonset Business Park is home to more than 14,000 jobs at 239 companies. The business park generates $1.7 billion in annual household income for Rhode Island families, and over $150 million in tax revenue.