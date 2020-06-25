Burrillville Town Council approves resolution not to enforce ‘unconstitutional’ state COVID-19 orders

BURRILLVILLE – As the state prepares to enter its phase three reopening plan, the town has decided to sidestep any remaining regulations it deems unconstitutional.

The Town Council on Wednesday approved a resolution by a 5-2 vote declaring it a “First Amendment Sanctuary Town,” and authorizing the Burrillville Police Department not to enforce any “unconstitutional executive orders related to the Wuhan-origin coronavirus,” according to a copy of the executive order shared with Providence Business News by Councilman Jeremy Bailey. The resolution does not specify which of the remaining state orders in place it considers unconstitutional, but highlights residents’ First Amendment rights to freedom of religion, assembly and redress of grievances.

Bailey was among five council members who voted for the resolution, but declined to comment on his vote except to say that he will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Council members Dennis Anderson and Amanda Gingell voted against it, according to Bailey.

The resolution notes that the state’s early phases of reopening have placed many cumbersome restrictions on small businesses and “imposed substantial harm to the emotional, spiritual, and financial well-being of its residents.”

The document also stated that the town will not spend funds on staffing or other expenses related to enforcing unconstitutional executive orders.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, who previously criticized a resolution proposed but not passed in Narragansett that would have similarly opted out of local enforcement of state executive orders, could not immediately be reached for comment.

As of June 22, the town had a total of 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 620 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.