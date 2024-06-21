Business Bestsellers

by Scott Galloway. Galloway lays bare the rules of financial success in today’s economy. He explains what you need to know to better your chances for economic security. Portfolio | ISBN: 9780593714027; $32by Charles Duhigg. The author blends research and his storytelling skills to show how we can all learn to identify and leverage the hidden layers that lurk beneath every conversation. Random House | ISBN: 9780593243916; $30y by Ramit Sethi. Sethi provides a journal for readers to design their rich lives. He outlines how to get to the root of your money beliefs and rewire them for the next chapter of your life. Workman Publishing Co. | ISBN: 9781523516872; $19by Will Guidara. Guidara’s work features stories of his journey through restaurants and urges us all to find the magic in what we do – for ourselves, the people we work with and the people we serve. Optimism Press | ISBN: 9780593418574; $29by Gary Vaynerchuk. Vaynerchuk offers advice to enhance brand development, grow sales and beat the competition using modern advertising strategies grounded in social media. Harper Business | ISBN: 9780063317598; $32by Jamie Kern Lima. Lima will offer ways to follow a roadmap for achieving true fulfillment in life, embracing who you are and transforming the meaning you give to your story and identity. Hay House LLC | ISBN: 9781401977603; $18