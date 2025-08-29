Business Bestsellers

Reich provides a principled, clear-eyed chronicle of the culture, politics and economic choices that have landed us where we are today, with economic bullies and corporations with immense wealth and lobbying power on top. Knopf | ISBN: 9780593803288; $24Holiday spotlights notable figures such as George Marshall, Jackie Robinson, Katharine Graham, Bill Belichick and Eleanor Roosevelt, all of whom reached the highest levels of power and success by conquering their egos. Portfolio | ISBN: 9781591847816; $11Murphy, a former professional baseball player, offers ways to train your heart and mind through self-mastery, overcoming anxiety, removing mental blocks and training your subconscious mind. Grand Central | ISBN: 9781734654806; $8Fisher provides tips on how to handle a heated discussion, including why you should never “win” an argument, how to assert yourself and communicate with intention, and why saying less is often more. Tarcher | ISBN: 9780593718728; $19The co-founders of Scaling.com reveal a framework to help companies scale bigger and faster. Readers will learn how to use time as a tool to eliminate dead ends and force focus. Hay House Business | ISBN: 9781401967635Maggiulli will help readers learn exactly how to handle spending, income, investments and more, with tailored advice for every stage in building wealth. Portfolio | ISBN: 9780593854037; $21