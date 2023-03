Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island made a landmark commitment to slashing greenhouse gases emanating from the state when the General Assembly passed the Act on Climate law in 2021. It set an ambitious goal of reaching net-zero emissions in less than 30 years. In other words, nearly completely negating the greenhouse gases produced by human activity by 2050.…