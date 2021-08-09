Butler announces new behavioral health access director

PROVIDENCE – A longtime Butler Hospital staff member has been appointed to director of behavioral health access.

Butler, a Care New England Health System hospital, announced Stephanie Ramos’ promotion this month.

Ramos, who has served as director of the hospital’s call center since 2018, joined Butler’s staff in 1998 as a patient assessment services intake coordinator. She was a patient assessment services clinician and bed board manager before being promoted to Care New England patient access manager in 2015.

In her new role, Ramos will oversee patient financial counselors and the patient access department. She will work closely with Care New England’s revenue cycle team, and continue to lead call center operations.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.