Butler garners ‘Gold Seal’ from accreditation group

PROVIDENCE – Butler Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its partial hospital and intensive outpatient programs in its Providence and Washington County locations by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, according to the nonprofit that accredits health care organizations nationwide.

Butler Hospital also notably received The Joint Commission’s accreditation for its inpatient units, including the opioid treatment program, Butler said.

The gold seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality care to the individuals it serves.

Butler said the certification recognizes health care organizations that integrate and coordinate an individual’s behavioral health and primary physical health care services and access to an array of behavioral health care, medical care and community-based social services. These organizations focus on key concepts of individual-centered, comprehensive and coordinated care and services that support recovery and resilience philosophies, Butler said.

Butler Hospital underwent an unannounced on-site review on April 14. During the visit, Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including those covering the care, treatment, or services provided; environment of care; leadership; human resources; outcomes measurement; and rights and responsibilities of the individual served. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted on-site observations and interviews.

“I am proud of the hard work done by our staff to maintain this important accreditation. The few findings we had were minimal in scope and presented a low risk to patient safety. These findings have since been mitigated. We commit to maintaining the high bar set by The Joint Commission Accreditation for high-quality care and patient safety,” said Mary Marran, president and chief operating officer of Butler Hospital.

Butler said maintaining the certification involves collaboration between Butler Hospital’s pharmacy department, the R.I. Department of Health and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Additionally, the leadership of Butler’s opioid treatment program works closely with community agencies to ensure individuals can continue the evidence-based treatment initiated in the hospital, Butler said.

