Butler Hospital doctor appointed to NIH mental health council

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Patricia Ryan Recupero of Butler Hospital has begun serving on the National Advisory Mental Health Council of the National Institutes of Health after her appointment to the position this month.

As a member of the council, she will help “advise, assist, consult with and make recommendations to” the U.S. secretary of health and human services and the director of the National Institute of Mental Health on current activities and policies, according to a release from Care New England Health System, which owns Butler Hospital.

The National Advisory Mental Health Council operates under the provisions of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which issues standards on how advisory committees are formed and used.

Recupero, who is senior vice president of education and training at Butler, has been on staff at the hospital for more than 30 years.

Her term on the council ends on Sept. 30, 2024.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.