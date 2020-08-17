Butler Hospital nurse honored with compassionate care award

PROVIDENCE – A longtime Butler Hospital nurse has been honored with the hospital’s annual outstanding care award.

James Taylor, a registered nurse, received the Clare Sullivan Award for Nursing Leadership earlier this month. Taylor, of Pawtucket, started working at Butler in 2001 as a licensed practical nurse.

He is being recognized during the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, which the World Health Organization declared in 2020 to honor the 200th anniversary of the birth of famed nurse Florence Nightingale.

Since 2005, each year Butler has presented an employee with the Clare Sullivan Award, named for the hospital’s director of nurses from 1964 to 1992.

Taylor, along with the other 15 nominees for the award, are to be honored at an event at the end of this month at Butler Hospital.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.