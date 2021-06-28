Butler psychiatrist to lead adolescent and young adult services

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Tammi-Marie Phillip, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist, has been appointed chief of adolescent and young adult services at Butler Hospital.

Phillip’s new position includes oversight of clinical programs for adolescents and young adults in inpatient, partial and intensive outpatient programs.

The role was formerly filled by Dr. Gerrit Van Schalkwyk.

Phillip will also lead the ongoing development of clinical services for young patients involved in the hospital’s outpatient programs.

She will work collaboratively with Jennifer Healey, executive director of ambulatory and outpatient behavioral health service, and Erin Ursillo, director of young adult and adolescent partial hospital and intensive outpatient programs.

Phillip, who joined Butler’s staff in January 2019, will also continue on in her previous position as chief of the adolescent inpatient unit.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.