CAI Software, xTuple launch CRM solution system for makers, distributors

SMITHFIELD – XTuple, a recent acquisition of CAI Software LLC, has launched an updated customer relationship management system catered to manufacturers and distributors.

The system, xT Sales, is a cloud-based CRM that allows manufacturers to track details such as customer sales, interactions and transactions; evaluate team performance; and forecast demand in sales cycles, the company said.

CAI Manufacturing General Manager Ned Lilly called the software “the first separate CRM for manufacturers and distributors.”

“We’ve incorporated lots of feedback from xTuple customers who are using both the full xTuple ERP system and the new xT Sales app for their sales team,” Lilly said in a statement. As of last week, he added, “a sales team can sign up for xT Sales only, even if they’re not using xTuple, hosted in the cloud, running in a browser on their phones, tablets or laptops, and be immediately productive.”

CAI software acquired xTuple, a Virginia-based enterprise resource planning platform serving small to midsize manufacturers and distributors, in July.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com .