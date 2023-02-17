Can Pryor achieve housing goals?

By
-
R.I. SECRETARY of Housing Stefan Pryor, foreground, and Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Feb. 7 at an affordable housing project in Providence’s Olneyville neighborhood. / PBN FILE PHOTO / JACQUELYN VOGHEL
The recent appointment of Stefan Pryor as the state’s housing secretary has some observers feeling confident that he can take the R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development in the right direction, although they say his predecessor’s missteps aren’t the only reason for the office’s initial shortfalls. Gov. Daniel J. McKee established the housing office…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display