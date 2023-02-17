Can Pryor achieve housing goals?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The recent appointment of Stefan Pryor as the state’s housing secretary has some observers feeling confident that he can take the R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development in the right direction, although they say his predecessor’s missteps aren’t the only reason for the office’s initial shortfalls. Gov. Daniel J. McKee established the housing office…