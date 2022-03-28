Cancer surgeon and researcher joins Brown Surgical Associates

PROVIDENCE – Brown Surgical Associates is welcoming a cancer surgeon and researcher to its ranks.

Dr. Steven C. Katz has joined the division of surgical oncology, the practice announced this month.

Katz is a leading expert in rare and complex soft-tissue tumors, including melanoma and sarcoma.

As a researcher and chief medical officer of TriSalus Life Sciences, a biotech company based in both Rhode Island and Colorado, he focuses on developing treatments for liver and pancreas tumors.

Katz says his ultimate goal is to develop novel immunotherapy treatments for liver and pancreas tumors that are now considered incurable.

“It is a true privilege to join Brown Surgical Associates and be part of a world-class team. I have long admired the leadership and its commitment to serving patients in need of surgical care, in addition to ensuring outstanding medical education programs,” Katz said. “I look forward to making meaningful contributions in the clinical and academic arenas, including helping the team to provide innovative treatment options which may not be available elsewhere in our region.”

Dr. William Cioffi, president of Brown Surgical Associates, said a multifaceted medical approach is key when combatting complicated health issues.

“With the belief that medicine reaches far beyond the operating room, it’s important to us that all Brown Surgical Associates surgeons – in addition to being doctors – are also teachers, researchers and innovators. Dr. Katz fits that bill to a tee,” Cioffi said. “Not only is he treating the patients of today but he’s also developing the treatments of tomorrow.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.