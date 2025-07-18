Cannabis commission approves licence transfer; social equity license vendor

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission has approved the transfer of the compassion center license held by Portsmouth-based Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center. Cultivator Ocean State Botanicals LLC will obtain the license and adopt the name “Newport Cannabis Co.” Ocean State Botanicals, doing business as Hangar 420, is controlled by Octavius Prince, a prominent entrepreneur

During its regular meeting Friday, the commission also approved the transfer of Ocean State Botanicals's cultivator license and all ownership interests to the separate entity Reborn Roots LLC,

owned by Brent VanZile, the former director of cultivation for Greenleaf.

The vertically integrated Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center Inc., one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries in Rhode Island, was placed into receivership last year and has been up for sale while it continues to operate.

Attorney Nicholas J. Hemond, who was appointed Greenleaf’s receiver, previously told Providence Business News that the nonprofit and its CEO Seth Bock had a $10 million purchase offer in 2019 that fell through. They

recently agreed to sell Greenleaf for $5.5 million.

Commission Chairwoman Kimberly Ahern said that while the agenda items presented a “unique” situation given that the receivership process first needed to be settled in R.I. Superior Court, "t

hese are all facilities we are well aware of,” she said.

In a separate vote, the commission awarded a $120,000 contract to Mansfield, Mass.-based Creative Services Inc. to assist with crafting documentation and eligibility requirements for applicants seeking to secure one of the six Social Equity Licenses available under state law.

The scope of work includes the creation of a secure "user-friendly" application system, said

R.I. Cannabis Office Administrator Michelle Reddish, adding the firm was selected in part for its experience working with government regulatory agencies in several other states. She expected the work to be "seamless."

According to its website, the full-service employment screening and security consulting company was founded in 1976 as a small private investigation firm.

